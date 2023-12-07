5SOS Member Michael Clifford Welcomes First Child With Wife Crystal

Image Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Michael Clifford is a dad! The 5SOS band member announced the birth of his first child with wife Crystal Leigh, and they confirmed their baby girl’s beautiful name. “The love of our life has arrived, meet Lua,” he captioned an Instagram post on December 7, featuring several photos of their daughter.

The Instagram carousel that Michael, 27, shared included a picture of him next to Crystal, as she cradled Lua. Their bundle of joy was swaddled in pink with a matching hat with a bow. A separate video in the post showed Lua with a pinkie in her mouth as the camera zoomed in on her little face. Another snapshot taken revealed that Michael brought his guitar to serenade his wife and their child.

Although the couple announced Lua’s birth on December 7, the couple revealed to PEOPLE that they had actually welcomed her on October 30 in Georgia. While opening up to the outlet about parenthood, the “Youngblood” artist explained that they wanted to be around Crystal’s family when she gave birth to Lua. Not only that, but they also planned on moving to the state.

“Georgia is Crystal’s home state. We wanted to move here, just for a few years to start our family,” Michael noted. “All of her cousins just had babies too, so it’s fun. Lua is a Georgia-born half-Australian Los Angeles resident.”

As for the new mom, Crystal called her husband the “most incredible partner, an ’emotional support human’ of the highest caliber!”

“It was such an intimate moment, and we’re so glad we were able to have great people to help us through,” Crystal said. “I don’t think I could’ve done it without the help of our amazing nurse and midwife. They stayed past their shift for us and really went above and beyond in the ways they helped me through labor.”

The new parents also revealed that Crystal went through a long, 24-hour labor, and Michael admitted he was “crying” during the “hard parts” but emphasized that she was the one holding it down.

“Crystal labored for over 24 hours, and I was doing everything I could to try and help, but she was such a trooper,” the musician gushed. “She was cracking jokes and making friends the whole time. It was really hard for me to watch her go through labor for so long, especially towards the end when we had a few complications. I felt so helpless, but she stayed really strong.”