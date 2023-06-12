5SOS’s Michael Clifford Expecting 1st Child With Wife Crystal Leigh: ‘Filled With Excitement’

Michael Clifford, 27, and Crystal Leigh, 33, are gearing up for an important new chapter in their lives: Parenthood! The married couple announced on June 12 via PEOPLE magazine that Crystal is pregnant. They shared the news by taking photos with the ultrasound of their first baby. In another shot, the 5 Seconds Of Summer guitarist cozied up to Crystal with his hand on her bare baby bump.

hey, im gonna be a dad 👨🏻 — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 12, 2023

“Hey, I’m gonna be a dad,” Michael tweeted after the announcement was made, as well. In the PEOPLE article, Michael opened up about becoming a father for the first time. “I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves,” he admitted. “I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

Michael and Crystal got married in January 2021 and didn’t share the exciting news with the world until their one year anniversary. Crystal said that Michael has been the a strong support system for her amidst the pregnancy, too. “Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all,” she gushed. “I really do feel like we are pregnant together.”

Crystal also shared that she had a small complication when she was early on in the pregnancy. “It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying,” she said, of the subchronic hematoma. Luckily, the baby was okay, and Crystal has been told to rest and avoid stress in the coming months.

“We’ve always been homebodies, but this has taken it to another level,” she admitted. “With how much Michael tours, I think the at-home environment being a complete oasis is so important.” Of course, Michael had positive things to say about his wife, as well, and said that seeing her pregnant has made him realize how strong she is. “It’s incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are,” he raved. “Crystal is going to be an amazing mother.”