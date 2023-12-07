Brenda Lee’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Daughters, Jolie & Julie

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Brenda Lee, 78, has been quiet in her later years in life, but she’s about to return to the stage for the Christmas at the Opry special on December 7. While Brenda’s been famous for a long time, the “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” artist prefers to keep her family — which includes her husband, Ronnie Shacklett, and their children, Julie and Jolie — out of the spotlight.

Brenda has been with Ronnie since 1962 and they have two daughters together who they absolutely adore. The couple’s children have welcomed kids of their own, making Brenda and Ronnie grandparents.

Keep reading to learn more about Brenda’s kids.

Julie Shacklett

Not much is known about either of Brenda’s children. However, multiple outlets claim that Brenda named her kids after Patsy Cline‘s daughter, Julie Simadore.

It’s unclear what year Brenda gave birth to her daughter Julie. According to Biography.com, Julie’s birth “was very traumatic” for everyone involved. Julie was born with a Hyalin Membrane disease and was not expected to live, the website says. However, Julie’s life was reportedly saved by Dr. Mildred Stahlman. It’s believed that Julie has been healthy since then.

Julie got married to Keith Clay at the Brentwood Country Club on October 25, 1986, according to The Tennessean. The outlet has photos of Brenda smiling with the couple at their wedding.

Jolie Shacklett

Brenda’s other daughter, Jolie, is also extremely private. There’s even less information online about Jolie than her sister.

Multiple reports say that Brenda has three grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan and Charley.