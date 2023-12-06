Brenda Lee’s Husband: Get to Know Ronnie Shacklett & Their 60-Year Marriage

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Brenda Lee will be performing at the Christmas at the Opry Special, which airs on December 7 on NBC, and her husband, Ronnie Shacklett, will hopefully come out to support her as she shines on stage. The couple have been together since they first met in 1962, and it’s safe to say they found the love of their lives in each other. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Ronnie and his marriage to Brenda!

Who Is Brenda Lee’s Husband?

Although the “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” artist is one of the most famous voices in the industry, not much is known about her husband. Ronnie, however, reportedly helped Brenda as she navigated her way through the business.

When Did Brenda Lee Meet Her Husband?

The couple first met in 1962 in Nashville at the Fairgrounds Coliseum. Less than six months later, they tied the knot in April 1963. The singer was just 18 years old when she got married, and her and Ronnie’s wedding was a low-key ceremony at a local church.

At the time of their marriage, outlets reported that Brenda’s family did not approve of her and Ronnie’s relationship in the beginning. However, neither Brenda nor Ronnie has confirmed this. In fact, the country music artist has rarely opened up about her and Ronnie’s marriage. In December 2023, though, while speaking with Variety, Brenda pointed out that Ronnie never pressured her to continue making music if she ever needed a break.

“I was one of the lucky ones that had a great husband that saved the money,” Brenda explained. “He had his own business and what he told me was, one day he said, ‘Honey, I know you love to sing and you could do it as long as you want to, but if there’s ever a point you don’t, don’t worry about it.’ So, that gave me the foundation to stand on and say, ‘You know what? I’m going to retire.’ But if I’m asked to do a special show to raise money, and I’ve done it a lot, I’ll do it. I just won’t go back on the road and do that part of it, and if you don’t do that, you’re not in the industry.”

Currently, the happy couple are retired and living at home in Nashville.

Does Brenda Lee Have Kids With Her Husband?

The spouses share children Jolie and Julie, in addition to three grandkids: Charley, Taylor and Jordan.

When Did Brenda Lee Retire From Music?

During her 2023 interview with Variety, the “Losing You” artist revealed that she formally retired from performing in 2000.

“I didn’t retire because I didn’t love the business, because I do. I love the people in it. I love the musicians, I love the songwriters,” Brenda insisted before explaining why she decided to take a step back. “But when I retired, the business was a little crazy, and I didn’t feel like there was a place for what I was doing. Call it cowardice, call it whatever you want. … I just said, ‘You know what? I’ve had a great run. I’ve won every award you can win. The people have been so great to me. I’m going out,’ and I did, and I haven’t regretted it.”

Despite retiring, Brenda acknowledged that if she was given the chance to headline a few shows in the future, she would be open to doing so.

“Now, if I’m called to do a benefit or if the Hall of Fame wants me to do something, I’ll be there. I’ll go and do that,” she noted. “But I won’t fly, and the getting on the bus and leaving the family for lord knows how long … The singing never got old, but the getting there and the getting back was wearing my body out.”