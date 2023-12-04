Tyra Banks Rocks Nothing but a Robe in Radiant Makeup-Free Pics for 50th Birthday

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Tyra Banks is officially 50! The legendary model celebrated her special day on December 4 by sharing new makeup-free selfies via Instagram. Tyra dazzled in nothing but a cozy grey robe as she snuggled up on her couch in front of a virtual birthday cake. “50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth that many years,” her lengthy caption began. “I remember like yesterday my mom’s 50th birthday party and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it’s mine.”

The TV personality went on to reveal that she feels “fiercer” than ever before now that she’s reached the big 5-0. “So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER,” she continued. “Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, ‘I GET to be that age.’ A Blessing.”

The Coyote Ugly star went on to offer her pearls of wisdom to those who are younger than her. “If you’re younger than me I HOPE you get to reach my age and BEYOND. Because it feels damn good. (What doesn’t feel so good is the damn sciatica I got from falling in a scene in Life-Size 2!!! ),” Tyra joked. She revealed her advice on having an ever-changing career.

“You don’t have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish [sic] up,” she penned. “Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!” Before she signed off, Tyra concluded her post by announcing her next project – a graphic novel. “I’m co-writing a SMiZE & DREAM graphic novel that’s all about age and dreams and yep, lotsa yummy ice cream. It’s called THE HOUSE OF SMiZE. (Y’all helped pick that title!)” she wrote.

Many of Tyra’s 7.3 million followers then took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday, including RHOA star Kenya Moore. “Happy Birthday sister!!!!! Welcome to the 50 club,” the 52-year-old penned, while an admirer added, “50 looks good on you.” A third fan thanked the brunette beauty on her special day. “Happy birthday to an icon! Thank you for inspiring so many people to pursue their dreams!” they wrote, while a fourth added, “Happy blessed birthday Icon!”