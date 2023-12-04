‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Opens Up About Sex Life With Kody: It Was ‘Very Good’

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Janelle Brown openly discussed her sex life with Kody Brown on Sister Wives for the first time on Sunday, December 3. The TLC star, 54, revealed that even though she and Kody, 54, had their issues, they didn’t have many problems when they got intimate. She admitted that there was “definitely physical compatibility,” via In Touch Weekly.

While Janelle admitted that she doesn’t typically discuss her sex life openly, she wasn’t shy about sharing that they had good chemistry in the bedroom. “That’s not me, I don’t talk about that stuff. I’ll hint at it but yes, of course, everything was very good in that department,” she said. She also agreed when asked if making up after their fights was one of “the best parts” of their relationship.

Kody did clap back at her discussion of their sex life during his interview segment. He did agree that she was “attracted” to him, but not “in love” with him though. “These are loving relationships. Sex is part of it but that’s not a focus,” he said.

Janelle did drop some hints about the physical side of her relationship with Kody earlier in the season. While discussing her separation from the Brown family head, Janelle admitted that she would consider staying with him if there was a big change outside of the physical aspects of their relationship. “Yeah, I would [stay married]. If he could really fully engage with me as a marriage partner again,” she said. “Like, we’ve been friends with benefits for years. I’m ready now for something a little bit more. If he were to give me what I needed in a relationship, I would stay.”

Janelle and Kody first revealed that they had split back in December 2022. They each said that they had “separated” in a preview for an episode, and afterwards an insider told In Touch Weekly the reason for their separation. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” they told the outlet at the time.