Kate Winslet Describes How She & Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Clicked Immediately’ on the Set of ‘Titanic’

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox/THA/Shutterstock

Kate Winslet formed an instant bond with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Titanic over 25 years ago. In a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight from the new featurette, Titanic: Stories from the Heart, Kate, 48, recalled how she and Leo, 49, “clicked immediately” when they started filming the beloved James Cameron movie. “Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm,” Kate said. “And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” she added.

Kate revealed her first impressions of Leo when they met in the 1990s. “He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic,” she shared. “And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did.”

The Mare of Easttown star went on to praise Leo and how he approached his role in Titanic. At the time, Kate and Leo were in their early 20s playing lovers on an ill-fated journey at sea.

“He was then very, very smart, very, very curious,” she said about Leo. “He was really fascinated with the period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets,” Winslet said. “We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

As for their relationship today, Kate confirmed that she and Leo still have a special bond after all these years.

“We’ll always just make that call right away. There’s no like, ‘Hang on, I’ll call you tomorrow.’ It’s instant. And that’s actually really something,” Kate explained. “You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it’s really something.”

In December 2021, Kate revealed she had an emotional reunion with Leo after they didn’t see each other for three years due to the COBID-19 pandemic. “I couldn’t stop crying,” she told The Guardian about seeing Leo again. “I’ve known him for half my life! “He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”