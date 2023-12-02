Tori Spelling Rocks Crop Top & Skirt At Jingle Ball With Her Kids After Ex Dean McDermott’s Tell-All Interview

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, sparkled while attending iHeartRadio’s 2023 Jingle Ball with four out of five of her kids on Friday night. The actress wore a red and black sequined crop top and matching short skirt as she posed on the red carpet of The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA with Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. Her oldest son, Liam, 16, didn’t appear to be at the event.

The beauty also wore black boots that almost reached her knees and had her long blonde hair down and in waves. In addition to posing with her kids, she posed with rapper Flavor Flav at one point during the fun night.

Tori’s latest outing with her kids comes after her estranged husband Dean McDermott, 57, who is also the father of her kids, made headlines for giving a tell-all interview about the struggles during their marriage. The actor opened up about the rage he had when drinking alcohol and gave details about the final fight he and Tori, whom he was married to for 17 years, had.

“My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry,” he told Daily Mail in the shocking interview. “It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes.”

He also mentioned the split announcement he posted back in June. “I posted that because I was at the end of my rope,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again.” Tori was allegedly blindsided by the post and he quickly removed it before calling it a “cry for help.”

The interview reportedly left Tori feeling “very protective” over their kids. “The interview took Tori off guard,” a source explained to Us Weeklyin a recent report. “It was a lot of personal information about their family. Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

Another insider also claimed Tori was “hurt” by the interview. “Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight earlier in November. “[She] recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children. Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things.”