Paul Walker’s Daughter Remembers Late Actor on 10th Anniversary of His Death: Watch

Image Credit: shutterstock

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow posted a throwback video to commemorate 10 years since the actor’s death on Thursday, November 30. Meadow, 25, shared a video of her sneaking up on her late dad, and him being scared. The two laughed together at his surprise in the cute clip. In the caption, she showed love as she marked the sad anniversary of his passing. “10 years without you… I love you forever,” she wrote.

In the clip, Paul opened a sliding door, and Meadow shouted, “Hi” and “Happy Birthday” at him. He jumped back, smiled, and laughed as he fell onto his bed. “You just scared the hell out of me! What are you doing” he told his daughter as he pulled her in for a big hug. In the comments, many people shared love for the late actor, and showed support for Meadow as she commemorated a decade since her father’s loss.

Paul died at 40 after being involved in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California on November 30, 2013. Meadow was his only daughter, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

In the years since Paul’s death, Meadow has paid tribute to him on multiple occasions. She first shared the above clip in April 2020. Back in September, she shared a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram to mark what would’ve been his 50th birthday. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know,” she wrote. “I love you and miss you every day.”

Meadow wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to her father on the 10th anniversary of his death. Paul’s Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel revealed that his daughter Hania “Similce” honored the late actor by performing a Billie Eilish cover. “Well last night she was playing Moonlight Sonata… it took me back to the night before she was born. Me and you were working late… you were telling me that the best moment in life would be witnessing my child being born,” he wrote on Instagram. “The next song she started playing on the piano is by an artist you would have loved, named Billie Eilish, ‘What was I made for’… when she started to play, the other angels all came and joined her at the piano and they started singing… wow…emotions… angels, I know you were listening.”