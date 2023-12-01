Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Sings Along to Travis Scott’s ‘Goosebumps’ in Concert Video

Image Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Levi McConaughey was one of the thousands singing along to Travis Scott’s hit single “Goosebumps” at his concert at SoFi Stadium in California. The 15-year-old son of Matthew McConaughey shared an Instagram carousel post from the night out, featuring a clip of himself yelling the lyrics with the crowd while Travis, 32, performed on stage.

The full post featured a photo inside the massive venue, where countless fans were seen ready for the rapper to take the stage. Another snot showed Levi wearing an oversized puffer jacket. He captioned the post, “Wrapping up fall.”

Levi has developed a fan base ever since he joined Instagram in July. His dad, 54, and mom Camila Alves didn’t allow him to use social media until he turned 15 this year. In September, the teen congratulated his famous father for releasing his children’s book, Just Because.

“It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed,” Levi captioned his Instagram post at the time. “He’s been writing and creating, and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome! … Now, he’s on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I’m really excited about it. Can’t wait to see what he does next.”

In addition to Levi, the Interstellar actor and Camila, 40, also share children Vida and Livingston.

Earlier this year, Matthew gave fans some insight into the McConaughey family dynamic during his appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

“We’re just getting into those teen years. That’s a whole new rollercoaster,” the Dallas Buyers Club actor noted. “With [Levi and Vida], it’s getting to that age where I’m starting to become their buddy a little bit, which is cool. … We can just talk, where I’m not teaching, I’m not talking as the parent, we’re just jiving.”

As the proud dad that he is, Matthew acknowledged that he “noticed early on that these young people are who they are,” and so, he doesn’t always hover over them as a parent.

“I can shepherd them, nudge them. I can put in front of them what lights their fire and try to keep them from hurting themselves too bad, but other than that, they are who they are,” the Oscar winner pointed out. “I’ve got some considerate children. Hopefully, they can get out of the house confident, having an idea of who the hell they are and who they’re not.”