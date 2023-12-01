Christine Brown Addresses Fellow ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown’s Wedding Ring Story

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Sister Wives star Christine Brown spoke out about opting to publicly share co-star Meri Brown‘s wedding ring story in a pair of recent interviews. She also delved into why their mutual ex, Kody Brown, got a new wedding band — a move that seems to have upset Meri. “Oh, my gosh, the whole ring thing was so interesting,” the mom of six told Us Weekly in November. She further noted that she was not taken by surprise when she observed Kody wearing a different wedding ring during the 18th season of the show.

Meri’s reaction to the new ring from Robyn Brown — which replaced his former Claddagh ring — was emotional, and it all went down during an episode that was aired in October.

Christine recalled Kody saying something pointed and harsh about why he melted it down, during Us Weekly’s first look at the upcoming December 3 episode of Sister Wives: 1-on-1. “I didn’t want Meri to have control over me and power over me anymore,” she claimed he said, giving a reason for melting down the would-be heirloom.

Janelle Brown explained that his former ring had real meaning for Meri. The Claddagh ring is Celtic, and symbolizes loyalty and love, according to the outlet. He received his first ring from Meri when they tied the knot back in 1990. “Meri’s very sentimental about the ring that she gave Kody,” Janelle said during a joint sit-down interview with Christine in November. “And I think it bothered her when he melted down the wedding ring.” Christine agreed. “I know it did,” she said. “That was really hard.”

Meri appeared to be even more bothered that Christine had told the story, than by the actual ring being melted down. “It was not Christine’s business to tell,” she said, overcome with emotion, during the outlet’s first-look clip. “If I wanted to have shared that story in the last 13 years in a public way, I would have done that.”

Kody continues to be married to Robyn, but Janelle, Meri, and Christine have all split from the polygamist in the past couple of years.