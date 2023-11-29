Kelsea Ballerini Dishes on How Sex is Different With Chase Stokes: A ‘Real Connector’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini, 30, praised her boyfriend Chase Stokes, 31, while talking about intimate details, including their sex life, in a new interview. The singer, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans in January, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and called her beau “emotionally intelligent” among other things.

“He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life,” Kelsea said about Chase on the episode. “I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman.”

When the topic of sex came up, she described her previous experience as “different” from the experience she has with Chase. “My experience with it was very performative and for the other person,” she explained. “It don’t be like that anymore. She added that she and the hunk are having a “nice time” behind closed doors.

“I didn’t understand how [sex] could be a real connector in a relationship,” she continued. “I always thought it was just something that you did. … Now, I realize it’s a connector for people.”