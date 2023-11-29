Kelsea Ballerini Dishes on How Sex is Different With Chase Stokes: A ‘Real Connector’

Kelsea Ballerini, 30, praised her boyfriend Chase Stokes, 31, while talking about intimate details, including their sex life, in a new interview. The singer, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans in January, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and called her beau “emotionally intelligent” among other things.
“He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life,” Kelsea said about Chase on the episode. “I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman.”
When the topic of sex came up, she described her previous experience as “different” from the experience she has with Chase. “My experience with it was very performative and for the other person,” she explained. “It don’t be like that anymore. She added that she and the hunk are having a “nice time” behind closed doors.
“I didn’t understand how [sex] could be a real connector in a relationship,” she continued. “I always thought it was just something that you did. … Now, I realize it’s a connector for people.”
In addition to gushing over Chase and their sex life, Kelsea opened up about their first date, which happened in January. At the time, she was performing in Los Angeles, CA and she sent him her location. “I walked out of his car and he got out of his Bronco — hot,” she remembered. “He did not say a word to me. He grabbed my face and his kissed me. He pulled my face away and said, ‘Thank God you’re real.’ … It was so redeeming for my experience of men in relationships.”
One of the ways Kelsea and Chase celebrated their bond was when they got matching tattoos. Since their zodiac signs are virgos, they decided to get ink representing that. Kelsea also said she loves visiting Chase on set of his show, Outer Banks and has met his ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline, whom she called “lovely.”
“I’m stoked to be on set and vibe with everyone,” she admitted. “At the end of the day, I’m a girls’ girl. I don’t buy into the bulls—t. … I think they have a beautiful working relationship and I’m excited to hang with her.”