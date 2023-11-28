Jennifer Garner Wishes Ex & ‘Alias’ Co-star Michael Vartan a Happy Birthday in Sweet Message

Image Credit: Slocomb/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner had a special birthday message for her ex-boyfriend Michael Vartan on Monday, November 27. The actress, 51, posted a hilarious throwback photo of the two of them from an episode of Alias and included a special message for him, as he celebrated his 55th birthday. The picture featured her dressed in a Bavarian top, with a cultural hairstyle, while Michael sported a black coat.

Alongside the photo, Jennifer admitted that she didn’t necessarily remember what happened in the episode she shared the screenshot from, but she still hoped her former co-star had a great birthday. “I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow,” she wrote.

Jennifer and Michael both co-starred in Alias, which aired from 2001 to 2006. In the middle of the series run, the two of them had a short-lived romance that lasted from 2003 to 2004, per InStyle. Despite the split, it’s clear that the two of them have remained close friends, as shown by Jennifer’s birthday wish. This isn’t the first time that she’s wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. Back when Michael turned 50 in 2018, she posted another throwback black-and-white picture from the show to send him well wishes on his special day.

Shortly after the pair split, Jennifer started dating Ben Affleck (who she was married to from 2005 to 2018). After their breakup, Michael admitted that they were all on good terms in an interview with USA Today. “Jennifer and I were best friends first, during (the romance) and after,” he said. “Their love is very genuine. I’m hoping Ben will put me in one of his next movies.”

In 2018, Michael was asked whether he’d consider trying to rekindle the romance with the 13 Going on 30 star, after she and Ben announced that they’d split. “I don’t think so. If it didn’t work once, there’s a reason it didn’t work,” he told E! News in an interview.