Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Will Smith Will Stay ‘Together Forever’ Despite Separation

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, said she and Will Smith, 55, are “staying together” regardless of being separated, on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The actress was promoting her new memoir, Worthy, when she opened up about her marriage to the actor, which started in 1997, and other intimate details about her life. The pair separated in 2016 but still remain close.

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not,” host Drew Barrymore said to Jada during the interview. “It sounds like you’re staying together forever.”

“We’re staying together forever,” she replied, referring to the Men in Black star. “I tried. We tried.”

Jada’s latest comments about her and Will come after she shocked the world when she revealed they had been separated for seven years, in an interview with TODAY in October. “By the time we got to 2016, we were exhausted with trying,” she admitted at the time. “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

In a follow up interview with PEOPLE, Jada further explained that she and Will were still “figuring things out” and doing “work” together. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” the Scream 2 star said. “We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

She also revealed that she was battling suicidal thoughts before she and Will, whom shares son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 23, with, started a romantic relationship, and their bond helped her through the dark time. She even stopped taking the medication Prozac. “Once I met Will, I completely abandoned my mental health,” she confessed. “I was so intoxicated by him and our dynamic. I really felt like I’m cured. He became the drug.”

Worthy was released on October 17 and is available now.