Gayle King Stuns in Gorgeous Swimsuits for Annual Thanksgiving Photo Shoot With Her Niece

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gayle King and her niece Mekenzye enjoyed their Thanksgiving by the beach! The CBS Mornings co-host, 68, shared a series of Instagram photos of the two of them modeling various swimsuits on November 27.

“Back by popular demand: Our annual Thanksgiving swimsuit photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb,” Gayle captioned her post before explaining how they began their yearly tradition. “It all started as a joke in 2017 where I was making fun of Mekenzye, and now, it’s turned into a thing … but full disclosure, everybody looks good taking a picture at @rwmayakoba in Cancun! Highly recommend.”

Several fans praised the television personality for her confidence by taking to the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “Your authenticity is a breath of fresh air!” Another chimed in, “How is it possible you just look better every single year?????”

In the first shot of the carousel post, Gayle posed in a yellow V-neck one-piece, while her niece modeled a similar one in front of a tropical backdrop. The next image was a side by side of them, with Gayle rocking a black and white one-piece swimsuit. The final outfit was a red and white off-the-shoulder bathing suit, which Gayle wore while lounging in a pool while soaking up the sun rays.

Gayle appears to be a fashion enthusiast at heart. The journalist has showed off several eye-catching outfits over the years, with one of the most iconic being a set of multiple silver metallic dresses, which Gayle wanted to wear to a Beyoncé concert this past August. She shared photos of the outfits via Instagram in a carousel post, which featured one fringe dress with a matching cowgirl hat and sneakers, a spaghetti-strap knee-length piece and a sparkling, sheer ensemble.

Days later, the CBS employee revealed that she chose a silver fringe piece with a matching jacket and a floral crown to the show. “Just in time: silver mission accomplished!!” Gayle wrote in her Instagram caption alongside a clip of her modeling the shiny outfit. “Thanks to Amazon, we got to sparkle for Queen @beyonce.”

In September, Gayle made headlines for defending her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey after Cindy Crawford criticized the former Oprah Winfrey Show host, 69, for making her feel like “chattel” on her show in the 1980s.

“I haven’t seen it, and I want to see it, but I’m surprised and a little disappointed,” Gayle admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “Because I know Cindy’s been on her show many, many, many times and it has always been a pleasant experience, [so] I would hate to think that something that happened years ago [could have bothered her].”

Gayle doubled down by insisting that Oprah never intended to hurt Cindy’s feelings, or anyone else for that matter. “It’s not Oprah’s thing to humiliate or make anybody feel badly,” she stressed. “I have to see it, but, as far as I know, everything is good between Oprah and Cindy.”