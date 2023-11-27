Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in Tiny Red Bikini During a Swim on Thailand Vacation

Image Credit: Ben Pakalski/BabiradPicture/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her hot red bathing suit while taking a dip in Thailand on Sunday, November 26. While the actress, 58, was sad to bring her vacation to an end, she clearly had a blast during her getaway, and made the most of the resort’s pool. “Parting is such sweet sorrow, glorious Chiva Som. we’ll be back,” she wrote along with a heart emoji in the caption.

The montage was set to Françoise Hardy’s “Le temps de l’amour,” and Elizabeth looked like she was loving the resort’s pool. She included clips of her floating, flashing a smile as she approached the edge of the pool, climbing out of the pool, walking up the steps, and showing off her swimming abilities, all while wearing a tiny, sexy red bikini.

While it’s not clear what exact bikini Elizabeth appears to be wearing, she does have plenty of styles available on her website, and they range from $168 to $196. They come in a variety of colors (and even a cheetah-print style), and they all look absolutely stunning.

Elizabeth revealed that she’d gone to the Chiva-Som Hua Hin health spa back on November 16. She’s shared quite a few clips from her different activities during the getaway. She’s shared clips of herself floating in a large tub and getting steamed on her Instagram. “Greetings from Thailand and from one of my favourite health spas in the world: Chiva-Som Hua Hin,” she wrote earlier in November. “I first came to Chiva Som in the late 90’s and it has become even more serene and beautiful. I have been exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful.”

The Bedazzled star has never shied away from showing off her many beautiful bathing suits, especially since she’s been releasing beachwear every summer since 2005. Back in October, she posted a throwback from a late summer getaway as she rocked a yellow bikini. She also wrote about how different it was to now be “huddled in front of the fire in a fleece onesie.”