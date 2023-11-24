Heidi Klum Looks Gorgeous Dancing Around in a Tiny White Bikini on Thanksgiving

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, 50, looked like she was having an incredible fun time, in her latest Instagram video. The model danced freely in front of a television and lit fireplace while wearing a tiny white bikini under a flowing opened white overshirt, in the epic clip, which was filmed on Thanksgiving. She also wore a black baseball cap over her long hair and sunglasses.

The beauty revealed she was celebrating her guest TV appearance on the German series, Die Bergretter, in the caption for the post. The show is about a mountain rescue service team responding to emergencies in the German Alps, according the its IMDB page. “@diebergretter_offiziell Today it’s finally time at 20.15 on ZDF ,” Heidi’s caption, translated from German to English, read.

The show’s official Instagram page also shared some posts about Heidi’s appearance. “Our guest star Heidi Klum had to prove real courage,” one of the captions for the posts read. They also showed her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34, joining her and giving an interview in German.

Before Heidi’s latest dancing video and German TV appearance, she made headlines for going topless at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last week. The blonde wore an opened black leather jacket that revealed a peek of her bare chest underneath, and black bodysuit style bottoms with fishnet tights. She had her hair down and let sunglasses rest atop her head as she posed for a sexy selfie with Tom, who wore a black sweater and matching pants.

Heidi also shared clips from the event and looked like she was having a lot of fun. She posed for various photos with other attendees and walked across an outside bridge as she held her purse and smiled for the camera. Another clip showed cars wizzing by at the event as she sat down in her seat. “F1 LAS VEGAS,” she wrote in the caption for one of the posts.

Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Heidi held and attended her annual Halloween party. Every year, the bash brings out many celebrities dressed in their best Halloween costumes, and this year, Heidi went as a wild peacock. Tom joined her as a peacock egg and like always, she stole the show with the memorable costume.