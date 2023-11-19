Heidi Klum Goes Topless While Attending Las Vegas Grand Prix With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photo

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, 50, looked amazing when she attended the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday. The model went topless underneath a black leather jacket as her husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, joined her for the exciting event. She also wore black bottoms and matching thigh-high boots over fishnet tights, in an Instagram photo she shared.

The beauty had her long hair down and sunglasses resting atop her head as she held up her phone to snap the photo. Her makeup looked natural and she topped off her look with long red nails. Tom looked handsome as he matched her in a black sweater and pants.

In addition to the selfie, Heidi shared video clips from the event. They showed her posing with other attendees and flashing smiles while walking on an outdoor bridge while holding her purse. Another clip showed the cars wizzing by as she sat down in her seat. “F1 LAS VEGAS,” she wrote in the caption for one of the posts.

Heidi’s latest Grand Prix appearance comes two weeks after she held her epic annual Halloween party. She dressed up like a wild peacock for the bash and was joined by many celebrities who also dressed up in eye-catching costumes. Some of them included Camila Cabello, who went as Mia from The Princess Diaries, H.E.R., who went as a NASA astronaut, and Coco Austin and Ice T, who went as gangsters. Tom also made headlines as a peacock egg.

When Heidi’s not wowing with her gorgeous looks, her daughter Leni is. The 19-year-old lookalike dressed as a sexy Strawberry Shortcake at her mom’s Halloween party, and has also modeled with her on more than one occasion. Just one month ago, she looked amazing as she joined Heidi at the Bode-Museum in Berlin, Germany for an Intimissimi dinner event. She wore a sheer black sleeveless dress while Heidi wore a pink dress and they posed together while celebrating their recent Intimissimi lingerie campaign.