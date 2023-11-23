Jamie Foxx Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

Image Credit: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Catch NYC in 2015, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The alleged victim, referred to as just Jane Doe, claimed that she was seated one table away from Jamie and Catch Hospitality Group co-founder Mark Birnbaum. Jane Doe later went up to Jamie’s table with a friend to ask for a photo with him.

“Sure, baby, anything for you,” the Ray star, 55, replied, according to Jane Doe. She alleged in her lawsuit that Jamie “seemed intoxicated” at the time. She claimed that Jamie told her she looked like Gabrielle Union and said, “Wow, you have that supermodel body.”

After that, the woman alleged that Jamie led her to another area of Catch’s rooftop lounge where he “placed both of his hands on her waist, moved them under her ‘crop top’ and began rubbing her breasts.” Jane Doe noted in her lawsuit that a security guard saw what was happening but just “walked further away.”

The woman alleged that The Burial star then slid his hands down her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus. When Jane Doe’s friend came outside, Jamie stopped what he was doing and walked toward the security guard.

Jane Doe claimed that she was “injured [and] was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled; [and] was caused to undergo medical treatment and advice” due to Jamie’s alleged assault. She became “unable to pursue her usual and regular activities; was caused to undergo great conscious pain and suffering, continues to undergo such, and will permanently be affected by the injuries and emotional distress she incurred as a result of the sexual assault, abuse, assault, and battery.”

The alleged victim also said she “has suffered and continues to suffer physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and economic harm.” She is seeking damages for pain and suffering, economic loss, as well as punitive damages.

Hollywood Life reached out to Jamie’s reps for comment. The Oscar winner has not spoken publicly about the lawsuit.

This lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which created a “one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault that occurred when they were over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred,” according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s official press release. The deadline to file claims is November 23.

Several lawsuits have been filed under New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act. Cassie sued ex Sean “Diddy” Combs and accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic abuse over a 10-year period. A day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie and Diddy reached a settlement.