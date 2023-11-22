Jordyn Woods Shuts Down Rumors of Throwing Shade at Khloe Kardashian With Jacket Quote

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods made it clear that she wasn’t dissing Khloé Kardashian by wearing a jacket with an infamous quote. The influencer, 26, shared an Instagram post on November 21, showing off a black and yellow bomber jacket that featured a statement from her 2019 Red Table Talk interview: “I don’t need your situation.”

“A sample from the @woodsbyjordyn archive that @karltowns and I collaborated on,” Jordyn captioned her carousel post, promoting her fashion brand. “I’m actually obsessed with this letterman … should we produce this!? Also bringing something other than clothing to @woodsbyjordyn this holiday season.”

Jordyn limited comments on her post, but many fans praised the inclusion of the quote, which was visible on the upper right shoulder. “It’s the ‘I don’t need your situation for me,” one social media user wrote with a laughing emoji. However, the former Life of Kylie star took to her Instagram Stories to deny speculation that she was dissing Khloé, 39.

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” Jordyn wrote across one of her Stories. “Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all. [my boyfriend] @karltowns designed the jacket, and I love it,” she added in a separate note.

The phrase comes from Jordyn’s highly publicized 2019 tell-all interview, where she sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the rumors surrounding her and Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. At the time, a report claimed that Jordyn and Tristan, 32, hooked up at a party, but Jordyn claimed that the NBA player kissed her and she didn’t reciprocate. The Woods by Jordyn founder was close friends with Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner, but the incident drove a wedge between her and the famous family.

“I’m no home wrecker,” Jordyn pointed out. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. … I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Throughout the interview, the former reality TV star doubled down on her claims that Tristan was the one who kissed her, but she didn’t feel any “passion” from the interaction. “He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing,” Jordyn explained but added that she “allowed [herself] to be in that position. And when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves, or people get caught up in the moment or who knows.”

Shortly after her interview aired, Khloé took to Twitter (now known as X) to blast Jordyn. She tweeted, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Now that time has gone by, it appears the Kardashians stars and Jordyn have patched up their former feud. Kylie, 26, has even been spotted hanging out with Jordyn again in recent months.