Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Reportedly Planned Out the ‘Next Few Months’ of Their Relationship

It’s going to be a swift holiday season for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Despite not being together for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, a new report claims that the happy couple have already planned out the next few months of their relationship, including Christmas and New Year’s.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” one source told Us Weekly in a report that was published on November 22. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

Since the holidays are the prime time to spend with family, Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, are hoping to visit each other’s broods before spending time together, according to the insider. “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time,” the source added.

Family comes first for the “Lover” artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and they hope to get both of their parents acquainted with one other, a separate insider told the outlet.

“Taylor and Travis have spent time with each other’s parents, so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet one another,” the insider noted. “Both of them have a very close relationship with their parents, and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly.”

Meeting the family is considered a big step for any couple to take, but the pair haven’t hesitated to do so. Travis was recently seen bonding with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at one of her concerts in South America. Throughout September and October, the pop star was spotted with Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, at several football games.

Now that they will reportedly spend time together for the winter holidays, Travis has “already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” a third source pointed out, adding, “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Swifties have been rooting for Taylor and Travis’ romance ever since he revealed back in July that he tried to give her his phone number backstage at one of her Eras Tour shows. Although she couldn’t meet up with him at the time, they later got together, and they’ve been inseparable since then.

According to Us Weekly, one source went so far as to reveal that the athlete and the singer are “in love” and have even started using the big four-letter word around each other. Not only that, but another insider acknowledged that the two have gotten “very serious” about each other and “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.”