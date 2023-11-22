Brandy’s Daughter: Everything to Know About Sy’Rai Smith

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Brandy is one of the most iconic R&B singers of the 90s and 2000s. She’s sold millions of albums all over the globe, and she’s even won one Grammy Award. In addition to her eight studio albums, Brandy is also an actress, whose appeared in a variety of different TV shows and movies, like the 90s cult classic horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Most recently, Brandy, 44, also released her first holiday album Christmas With Brandy in November 2023. Fittingly, she’ll also kick off the holiday season by performing at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23.

Sure to be cheering her on during her Thanksgiving Parade performance is her daughter Sy’Rai Iman Smith, 21. Sy’Rai is Brandy’s only child, and she’s pursuing a career of her own. Ahead of the parade, Sy’Rai shared an Instagram Story, revealing that she was in New York City, so it seems likely that she’ll be at the parade. Keep reading to learn more about Brandy’s daughter.

Brandy Shares Sy’Rai With Robert ‘Big Bert’ Smith

Brandy began seeing producer Robert “Big Bert” Smith, while he was working on her 2001 album Full Moon. The pair went public in 2002, when Brandy announced that she was pregnant with Sy’Rai, and she welcomed her later that year. Unfortunately, the pair split up in 2004, but it’s clear that Sy’Rai is very close with both of her parents.

When Big Bert celebrated his birthday in October, his daughter posted a cute photo of herself hugging him and wrote a beautiful tribute to him. “I love you dada with all my heart. You are such a loving and caring man of God that brings so much light and love to the world. Thank you for teaching me so many values and being such a huge example for me,” she wrote.

Sy’Rai also posted a cute birthday post for Brandy back in February when she celebrated her special day. “Words can not describe how much I love you and how inspirational you are to me. you have developed me into a phenomenal woman and I owe you the world. you mean everything to me and I’m so blessed to call you mommy every day! may this year bring you happiness and success, I love you mama,” she wrote.

Sy’Rai Is Also a Singer

Like her mama, Sy’Rai has also pursued a career in music. She’s been featured on her mom’s songs “Nothing Without You” and “High Heels.” She has pursued a solo career too, releasing her first single of her own “On My Own” in May 2023.

She’s Shared Body Positive Messages

Sy’Rai opened up about spreading body positivity and her mom’s encouragement on her weight loss journey during a 2021 appearance on The Real. She revealed that she felt insecure when comparing her body to her mom’s, and she went on a weight loss journey. “I changed my mindset, changed my mentality, and I knew that being in the body I was in, I knew my life wasn’t going to be as long. I had so many issues with my health and I just knew living my purpose, I wouldn’t be able to live in that body if I wanted to fulfill anything going forward in my life,” she said, per Today. “I wanted to change because of my health at first, but then, obviously, with health and changing your lifestyle, weight loss kind of comes.”

Sy’Rai said that along the way, her mom was very supportive and loved her no matter what. ” She always was supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful. She supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not. She always told me that I was beautiful,” she said. “My whole family is in the spotlight. I just was the odd one out. And now, coming from that to this, and realizing it was never that. They still loved me whether I was one weight or another.”

Brandy Penned a Sweet 21st Birthday Message for Her

When Sy’Rai celebrated her 21st birthday back in June, Brandy shared a beautiful collage of her baby girl, wishing her the best special day. “I’m so thankful to God for you and so blessed that you ARE. I love and adore you soooooo much more than I can ever express. You’ve made me so proud of you and the woman you are becoming. Continue to be a light and the beautiful soul you are born to be. My baby forever no matter how old you get,” she wrote in the caption.