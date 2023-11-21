Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Green Scoop-Neck Swimsuit While Sliding Into a River in New Video

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney jetted off to Australia for the week, and the Euphoria actress, 26, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her vacay. For an afternoon swim, she chose a stunning green, scoop-neck one-piece swimsuit while enjoying a river adventure, which she showed off in her November 21 social media post. “Sweet home Australia,” Sydney captioned her carousel.

In the first image of her post, Sydney and a friend posed for a selfie. The second slide featured a video of the Madame Web star sliding down a slab of rock into a flowing river. Other snapshots showed off the beautiful scenery of the location, including open fields and a view of the Pacific Ocean. The Washington native even rocked out to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s hit “Sweet Home Alabama” with her friend as they took a drive.

Sydney loves adventure and trying different physical challenges, so her river slide was no problem for her. During her recent interview with Women’s Health, she opened up about her love of waterskiing. As an avid athlete, Sydney began skiing at a young age, she told the publication.

“Whenever a new challenge presents itself and I’m not scared to push myself to try, that’s when I’m really proud of who I am,” the Emmy Award nominee explained. “I know that my body can keep going — it’s more just that mental challenge to push myself through. I take that skill into skiing, into acting, into anything I do because it’s always more mental than physical. Of course, you have to train, but it’s mind over matter at the end of the day.”

While pointing out what water skiing physically entails, Sydney noted, “It’s a lot of upper body strength, it’s balance, it’s core, it’s legs — you get tired really fast. I see such a change in my body after an entire summer of [skiing]. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid. But I never look at it as a workout because it is so much fun.”

However, Sydney doesn’t only view strength as physical. In her cover video with the magazine, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood cast member pointed out that “being strong means confidence.”

“I think that it means health. There’s also just being a strong person and standing up for yourself and having strong friendships … it can be so many things,” she said before unpacking what she learned from playing multiple sports earlier in life. “Growing up super-active and in a lot of sports, I think it really helped me be not only more confident in myself, but I also learned so much respect and patience and pushing myself past the point of where I think that my body wants to stop. And I also, it’s really fun being able to kick a guy’s ass.”