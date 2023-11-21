Logan Lerman Engaged to Ana Corrigan After Over 3 Years of Dating

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Logan Lerman‘s about to be a husband! The Percy Jackson star’s longtime girlfriend, Analuisa Corrigan, took to Instagram on November 21 to share the happy news. Alongside a snapshot of some adorable PDA photo booth shots, and a short video clip of a dazzling brilliant-cut solitaire engagement ring as they held hands, she wrote, “That’s Mrs Logie to you.” The screen heartthrob was among the first to comment on the post, writing, “Love you sweetie.”

Ana has over 122,000 followers on the platform, many of whom couldn’t contain themselves in the comments thread. “What!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!” wrote a fan, alongside a row of white heart emojis. “Congrats I’m so happy for you both,” wrote a second, with a third chiming in, “OH MY GOD YES.” “So much love and best wishes to you both. Congratulations!!” gushed a fourth.

The couple has reportedly been dating for upwards of four years, and it’s been apparent for long time that the actor is deeply in love. In 2021, he took to Instagram to swoon over his bride-to-be with a birthday tribute. “Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday,” he captioned a series of photos on a romantic ski trip. “She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.”

Per Extra, the couple were first linked when Ana shared a pic of Logan on his birthday, January 19, nearly four years ago, though they’ve never confirmed exactly when things began.

Logan is a prolific actor, having appeared in major studio films over the years, including The Three Musketeers (2011), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Bullet Train (2022) and two Percy Jackson Films (2010 and 2013.)