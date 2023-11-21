Jennifer Lawrence Laughs off Wardrobe Malfunction in Video at NYC’s Saks Fifth Avenue Display

Image Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence has always been known for her sense of humor. The Hunger Games franchise star, 33, had the best reaction after suffering an eye-popping wardrobe malfunction while presenting Dior’s holiday light show at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on November 20.

An Instagram video captured by Woman’s Wear Daily featured the Oscar Winner standing at a podium, thanking Dior for their collaboration. Just as she began her speech with “Thank you,” Jennifer’s black belt snapped off of her, but she didn’t let the fashion snafu affect her. After covering her mouth in shock then giggling for a moment, Jennifer quickly resumed speaking as she said that it “has been an honor being a part of the Dior family.”

For the evening, Jennifer wore a black blazer dress with a white collared button-down shirt underneath. She accessorized her outfit with the belt in question and a matching headband, creating a classy black and white look.

The No Hard Feelings actress has had countless relatable incidents, from fashion slip-ups to minor clumsy moments. Her most memorable one was at the 2013 Academy Awards when she tripped while walking up the stairs to accept the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook. Her co-star at the time Bradley Cooper ran to help her, but she recovered after laughing and beginning her speech with, “You’re all just standing up because you feel bad that I fell, and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you.”

More recently, Jennifer went viral for her reaction to eating spicy chicken wings on Hot Ones in June. The moment quickly became a meme because of her shocked facial expression. After taking a bite of one spicy wing, Jennifer started tearing up and said, “Oh good heavens. Oh my god. I’m panicking. … I feel like I’m gonna die.”

Though she laughed through the pain, Jennifer started crying while taking sips of cold water. As she tried to compose herself, the Don’t Look Up star asked, “Is my face OK?” Nevertheless, Jennifer managed to flash a smile at the end of her Hot Ones debut, while her team and everyone behind the camera was heard applauding her.

Jennifer has been living in New York City for several years now with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2022: son Cy Maroney.