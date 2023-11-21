Alicia Silverstone’s Son Bear, 12, Nearly Towers Over Her During Rare Mother-Son Outing

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Alicia Silverstone and her 12-year-old son, Bear, were two peas in a pod as they stepped out for a Clippers game in Los Angeles on Monday, November 20. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail (SEE HERE,) the pre-teen nearly towered over his famous mom, to whom he bears a strong physical resemblance. Alicia, 47, glowed in a casual olive-green jacket with large buttons, over a fitted black long-sleeved top as she chatted with her boy. She wore her iconic blonde locks down in soft curls, and accessorized with a couple of delicate necklaces and a fabulous smile.

Bear, happy to be out with his mom, wore a light blue hoodie underneath a navy-blue Clippers jersey. Alicia was seen sweetly resting her chin on his shoulder at one point, underscoring his rapid growth — and the fact that he’s nearly a tall as his mom now. The duo was joined by businessman Hervé Larren, who at one point was spotted taking snaps of Bear as he shot baskets on the court at L.A.’s Crypto.com arena. In other snaps, Hervé was seen chatting up the actress in the stands, as she grabbed onto his arm.

The Clueless actress welcomed her only child with ex Christopher Jarecki in 2011, and the former couple split after twelve years of marriage in 2018. At the time, Alicia’s rep issued a statement emphasizing that their focus would remain on Bear amid the surprising split.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” the statement read. “They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Though Alicia has caught heat for how she parents Bear, she’s never shied away from saying how much she adores him — the mother-son team has even been known to recreate scenes from the movie that made her famous. “Bear and I love each other so much, it’s just absolutely silly,” she told Yahoo Life in 2021. “I am sure that’s how every parent feels. He’s my favorite buddy, he’s my favorite person. He’s so sweet and delicious and wonderful.”