Margot Robbie Responds to Rumors She Wants To Make Movie Based on Britney Spears’ Memoir

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie has denied the rumors that she’s trying to turn Britney Spears‘ recently released memoir, The Woman in Me, into a film. The actress was asked about reports that claim she, along with Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, and Brad Pitt, are trying to secure the rights to the potential movie project when she spoke to Access Hollywood. at the 2023 Variety Power of Women event on Thursday.

“No, no, I’m just hearing that tonight. It’s not true,” she told the outlet. When asked if she would ever consider playing Britney in a film, she laughed and added, “It’s not true.”

Margot’s reaction to the Britney film rumors come just weeks after the “…Baby One More Time” crooner released her book, which is about her rise to stardom in the public eye and the personal experiences she went through over the years. Some of the most memorable moments she wrote about include the time she shaved her head and the ups and downs of her former relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Britney also opened up about her years-long conservatorship and made claims about her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, including how Lynne sold her dolls and journals, which the concerned mother later denied. She also revealed that she first had sex at the age of 14 and later had an abortion with Justin’s baby when he allegedly didn’t want to be a father at the time.

Earlier this month, Britney teased that she’s working on a second memoir. “Humor is the cure to everything!!! Play on!!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!” she wrote in an Instagram post. Since her first book doesn’t address the split from her husband Sam Asghari, her second book would include the details about the end of the marriage, according to Us Weekly.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” a source told the publication. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”