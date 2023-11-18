John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Reunite to Do Cute Viral Dance Trend

Image Credit: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

John Stamos, 60, and Lori Loughlin, 59, joyously danced together for the TikTok trend brought on by Netflix’s Beckham documentary this week. The former Full House costars busted moves and sang along to “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in the clip, which was shared by John, and flashed big smiles as they enjoyed the memorable moment. He wore a dark brown button-down collared shirt and matching pants with white sneakers, while she wore a black blazer over a black top, black leather pants, and matching shoes.

“How’d we do?” John asked in the caption of the post. It didn’t take long for fans to respond and many of them loved the dance routine. “Just Jesse and Becky dancing in the kitchen 😍 This took me back to my childhood,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Wow. They both still look amazing!”

John and Lori are just two of many people who have attempted the dance trend after David and Victoria Beckham made headlines for having a similar moment in the final scene of Beckham. In the scene, “Islands in the Stream” can be heard playing in the background as the doting wife puts her hand on her husband’s back and they show off their dance steps. Other stars that have attempted to do the dance trend include married couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

John and Lori’s latest video together comes after they’ve kept a close friendship over the years. The two first met on the set of Full House, where they played couple Jesse Katsapolis and Rebecca Donaldson. They also appeared on Netflix’s spinoff, Fuller House, in which their characters were still happily married with kids. John gushed over his bond with Lori, in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which was released in October.

“She’s my Sandra Dee from Grease, the good girl with a kind heart who always makes me feel upbeat when I’m around her,” he wrote about Lori. “She’s one of the few women I have spent day after day with and still always look forward to seeing her again. I know what makes her laugh, we get each other and we have the sort of true friendship that’s supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship.”