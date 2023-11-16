Adriana Lima Fires Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Look at the ‘Hunger Games’ Premiere

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima didn’t hold back when responding to her critics in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 15. The former Victoria’s Secret model, 42, had received some comments about her look at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Tuesday, including some people suggesting that she’d gotten a facelift. Adriana responded to her critics by posting a makeup-free selfie, while wearing a black hoodie, to show herself.

Underneath the makeup-free look, Adriana wrote that she wasn’t letting the haters get to her with a short and simple response. “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs,” she wrote. “Thanks for your concern.”

Despite some of her critics’ response, Adriana did look fabulous at the premiere of The Hunger Games prequel. She sported a long-sleeve, black mini-dress with some red stripes on the skirt. She completed the outfit with a pair of red high heels. The Brazilian model attended the event with her partner of two years Andre Lemmers, and three of her children. It looked like the family had a fantastic time at the event.

The outing at the premiere did come a little over a year after Adriana and Andre welcomed their first child together. The baby boy, Cyan, was born in September 2022. Besides Cyan, Adriana also has daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marko Jaríc. At the event, Andre’s kids Miah and Lupo also joined them.

Back in April, Adriana opened up about how her body has changed after having her third child in an interview with People. She spoke about telling herself to “accept” her body. “It’s a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It’s such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy,” she told the outlet.