Will Smith Addresses Rumors He Had Sex With Male Costar

Will Smith, 55, has denied having sex with his costar and friend Duane Martin. The actor had recently been facing rumors that he and the fellow star, 58, had a physical relationship and debunked the speculation in a new statement. “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” a rep for Will reportedly told Us Weekly in the statement.

Will’s rep’s statement comes after his former assistant of 40 years, Brother Bilaal, recently started the rumor by going on the Unwine with Tasha K podcast. In the interview, he alleged that he witnessed Will and Duane engage in anal sex when he went to find them to film something.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Bilaal claimed in a teaser for the podcast. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Will and Duane, who can be seen below, first met when the latter made a cameo on the former’s popular show, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The two of them were both married at the time of the alleged encounter. Will’s wife was Jada Pinkett Smith, whom he separated from in 2016, and Duane’s wife was Tisha Campbell, whom he divorced in 2018.