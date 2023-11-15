Cindy Crawford Reveals How She Feels About Lookalike Daughter Kaia Recreating Her Iconic Pepsi Ad

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber is eager to step into her mother Cindy Crawford’s shoes for a moment. During a new interview with PEOPLE, the mother-daughter duo weighed in on a potential recreation of Cindy’s forever-iconic Pepsi ad from the 1990s.

While discussing which of her mom’s looks are her favorite, Kaia, 22, noted, “But it’s like some things are just so good you don’t even want to touch them. And I think some of those moments I’m just like, ‘Leave them there,’ you know?”

However, Cindy, 57, said. “I definitely think the Pepsi thing would be fun. But if they’re going to do her — it has to be the iconic commercial, but a new version of that.”

The supermodel inspired her daughter to follow in her footsteps by becoming a runway queen. When she was only 16, Kaia made her catwalk debut. Since then, she has continued to grace the cover of countless magazines. Her brother, Presley Gerber, is also a model. So, it seems the career will remain a family business. Cindy shares both her children with husband Rande Gerber.

This wasn’t the first time that Kaia has expressed an interest in working with her mother on an advertisement. While speaking to the same outlet in 2018, Cindy recalled her son recreating the Pepsi commercial for Super Bowl LII. “I was saying to Kaia, ‘Presley and I are doing this commercial’ and she was like, ‘Wait, Presley and you? What about me?’ I said, ‘Your time will come, honey, don’t worry.’ I think it would be fun for her to get to really recreate my original spot,” Cindy said at the time.

Even Presley, 24, gushed over how “excited” he was to be in the modern ad at the time, “especially since [Cindy’s] commercial from back in the day is so iconic. I feel like now I get to hop in there with her, which is really cool.”

Cindy’s Pepsi ad has become a pop culture staple. She returned to the original commercial set in 2021 to help the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, raise money for cancer awareness.

Earlier this year, Cindy opened up to the outlet about how she raised her children to have strong values. The mother of two pointed out that she never sent her children to the “kids’ table” while growing up, which in turn, made Kaia and Presley “very comfortable in most life situations.”