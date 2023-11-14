Jana Kramer Gives Birth: Singer Welcomes Son Roman With Allan Russell

Image Credit: Miguel Cortes/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jana Kramer is now a mom of three! The 39-year-old singer and actress welcomed her new son Roman James Russell with her fiance Allan Russell on November 13, according to PEOPLE. The bundle of joy weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. at the time of his arrival, and Jana described her and Allan’s mood as “overjoyed” and shared adorable new photos of the newborn.

“Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together,” she told the outlet. “The name Roman really isn’t inspired by anyone, it’s just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa’s names, so that was a nod to them,” they share.

In one memorable snapshot, Roman is bundled up in a green, white, and brown patterned blanket and sage green knit hat. He appeared to be sleeping on a hospital blanket. Another black and white photo showed the proud parents smiling as Jana held Roman.

Jana is also the mom of her daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, who she shared with ex Mike Caussin, and a third photo showed them sweetly looking over their new little brother as he laid down. The talented star took to Instagram one day ago to also share a cute photo of her and her two oldest kids as they cuddled together and she showed off her baby bump. “‘Once upon a time it was us 3….’ All the cuddles this past weekend,” she captioned the photo along with three hearts.

Before Jana and Allan made headlines with their new baby boy, they did so for their engagement in May. She shared photos of her stunning engagement ring from the former soccer player and teased she would be making an important announcement on her podcast, Whine Down.