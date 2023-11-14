Glen Powell Poses Nude for ‘Men’s Health’ Cover & Opens Up About ‘Disorienting’ Sydney Sweeney Rumors

Image Credit: AB+DM for Men's Health

Glen Powell just sent fans spiraling upon seeing his latest Men’s Health cover. The Anyone But You actor, 35, stripped down for the camera and posed completely nude for the photo shoot that was published on November 14. In one of the pictures, Glen has his back turned toward the camera, showing off his bare behind while holding a cowboy hat.

In another shot, Glen is facing the camera shirtless while another image features him jumping high up in the air, flaunting his rock-hard abs. A third picture shows Glen cheekily taking a bite out of a potato chip with just a white towel tied below his hips. Throughout his interview with the magazine, Glen discussed his diet. He pointed out that sometimes he “can eat so much” but found a healthy balance with nutrition.

“I think, growing up in Texas, you eat chicken fried steak, fried okra, gravy … you just don’t do that every week,” he advised. “You try to chill out on the fried okra. I think there’s less fried okra in my diet. I miss the fried okra.”

As for his workout regimen, the Scream Queens alum noted that he stopped “torturing” himself on grueling exercises. “I think I just do what makes me happy. I don’t put myself through torture anymore, I just do what I love,” Glen explained. “I also just like to try new stuff out. Recently, I’ve gotten into Pilates and yoga, not because I love it, but because it’s a great little social scene. And then, also you end up working muscles you’ve never worked before.”

While joking that Pilates is both “great” and “awful,” Glen pointed out that “there’s a dimple in my ass that I have never seen before, and it is great. Real crowd-pleaser that dimple.”

Glen’s acting career reached new heights in 2022 after starring in Top Gun: Maverick as the arrogant pilot “Hangman.” Tom Cruise pioneered the sequel to his 1986 hit film, and Glen rehashed how the A-lister, 61, helped him get into character.

“We would watch movies and talk about certain actors,” Glen explained before recalling what Tom said to him. “He was like, ‘You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes.’”

After starring in his upcoming comedy film with co-star Sydney Sweeney, Glen addressed the viral romance rumors that circulated about them. “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” he noted. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”