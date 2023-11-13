Sofia and Nicole Richie Enjoy a Double Date Night With Their Husbands at the Baby2Baby Gala

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It was a double-the-trouble night for sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie. The dynamic duo attended the Baby2Baby Gala alongside their respective husbands — Sofia’s spouse, Elliot Grainge, and Nicole’s spouse, Joel Madden, and the group looked dazzling together.

Nicole, 42, stunned in a deep red, turtleneck, long-sleeved velvet gown, and she accessorized with large oval earrings. Her younger sister, 25, chose a black, long-sleeved feathered mini dress, which featured a sheer skirt. Sofia completed the look with large hoop earrings.

The two posed for the cameras with their husbands, both of whom wore black suits for the occasion. Celebrities attended the annual event in an effort to help raise money to help children living in poverty.

The daughters of Lionel Richie have maintained a close sisterly relationship over the years. The American Idol judge, 73, previously explained why he wouldn’t sign on to do a reality TV show with his children, as Nicole once starred in Paris Hilton’s The Simple Life.

“Let me say this to you: Living with my kids has been a reality series that I’ve been trying to forget for a long time,” Lionel joked during an interview with E! in May. “So, to bring it to the public right now would be something called, post-traumatic syndrome. … You know my kids, they have a journey. They’re used to this thing called ‘all your business, every day out in the street.’ I’m a little bit more reserved, so I’ll let them do their thing and Papa Richard can kinda go home and enjoy the fireplace.”

One month prior, Sofia tied the knot with Elliot, 30, in April. The couple exchanged vows in France and have been enjoying the married life since then. As Sofia’s big sister, Nicole of course helped the then-bride prepare for her wedding, as seen in Instagram photos that Nicole shared at the time.

During a subsequent interview with Vogue, Sofia recalled the emotional moment she had with her dad as they walked down the aisle together. “I was watching one by one, each bridesmaid and groomsman walk down the aisle, and we were inching closer to the front, and I couldn’t believe it was happening,” the model said before revealing what Lionel said to his daughter. “’You’re the love of my life, and I’m so happy for you.’ It was very emotional, and I feel so lucky that I have my parents. I’m very grateful.”