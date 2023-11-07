Pregnant Sienna Miller Celebrates Upcoming Birth With Pink-Filled Baby Shower: Photos

Image Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Pregnant Sienna Miller celebrated the upcoming birth of her child with a sweet baby shower that seemingly hinted at the baby’s sex. In photos shared by her sister, Savannah Miller, on November 6, family and friends gathered for the shower, which was decorated with pale pink balloons, tablecloths, and flowers. “Last night we showered @siennathing in love in preparation for the most exciting arrival,” the proud auntie-to-be captioned the post. “It was pure magic. I can’t wait to meet the newest member of our family.” She finished the post with a row of pink heart and flower emojis, and tagged the organizers to thank them for their assistance.

In the first pic, Sienna happily opened gifts, and in others, guests cuddled up to pose for photos. Among them was Princess Bride actress Robin Wright. Other photos showed guests getting at-home manicures. Fans were thrilled with the peek inside the intimate celebration, and took to the comments thread to offer their thoughts.

“Family is everything. Famous or not and it’s lovely to see xoxo,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Looks like she’s having a baby girl?” “Blessings for mother & babe,” penned a third, with a fourth offering, “Congrats! So exciting,” alongside heart eye emojis.

The British actress and model and her boyfriend, Oli Green, revealed they’re expecting their first child together with baby bump bikini photos from a vacation in Ibiza back in August, per PEOPLE. Sienna is already a mom to daughter Marlowe, 10, with her ex, Tom Sturridge.

In September, Sienna appeared at the Vogue World Fashion Show in a stunning bump-baring dress to show off her pregnancy progress. And a month previous, in August, a source divulged how the actress feels about becoming a mom again. “Sienna is thrilled to be expecting,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. “She loves being a mom to Marlowe and has talked about wanting more children for years.”