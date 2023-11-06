Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Backside in Revealing New Holiday Campaign: Photo

Image Credit: Paolo Diletto/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 28, kicked off the holiday season with a sexy new campaign for JACQUEMUS! For the Instagram post on November 5, The Kardashians star sizzled in nothing but Christmas string lights around her waist. Kendall left little to the imagination and only rocked the decorative lights along with a white crop top. “‘GUIRLANDE’ with @kendalljenner The holiday collection Out tomorrow!” the brand captioned the snapshot.

Soon after JACQUEMUS shared the revealing photo, many of the brand’s 6.1 million followers took to the comments to react. “Insane,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “YESSS [sic] KENDALL.” Meanwhile, a couple of other admirers couldn’t help but swoon over Kendall and the new designs. “Hot Christmas,” one joked, while another wrote, “Take all my money.” A fifth fan couldn’t help but mention Kendall’s zodiac sign in the comments. “Scorpio queen,” they praised.

The following day, JACQUEMUS took to Instagram once more to reveal more photos from the holiday campaign with the brunette beauty. For the first slide, Kendall looked stunning in the designer’s Le manteau long Pilou white coat. Kendall seemingly rocked nothing but the fuzzy coat and another set of Christmas string lights around her leg. She also accessorized this ensemble with the Le petit Bambimou doux purse.

More of the TV personality’s fans took to the comments section once more to applaud Kendall on the campaign. “So beautiful Kendall,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Love this.” Despite the praise, a few others wished to have seen her sister, Kylie Jenner, in the campaign. “Kylie should model instead,” they wrote, while another clapped back, “It’s Kendall’s year.” Elsewhere in the same post Kendall rocked the Shearling long coat in a dark red, along with the red sling back heels in the fourth slide.

The 818 founder’s latest campaign also comes amid her 28th birthday weekend! Kendall took to Instagram on November 5 to share a carousel of photos from her celebrations with loved ones. “twenty ate,” she jokingly captioned the post. In the first slide, Kendall wowed in a white off-shoulder gown in front of balloons that read “Scorpio Baby.” The second and third slides of the post featured snapshots of her birthday cakes. Many of her 294 million followers also made sure to wish her a happy birthday in the comments. “Best season is the scorpio season!!!” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Happy bday kenny! Love u!”