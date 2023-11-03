Kris Jenner Celebrates Kendall Jenner’s 28th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘My Beautiful Girl’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Time to celebrate! Kris Jenner, 67, was a proud momma and wished her daughter, Kendall Jenner, a happy birthday with a special Instagram tribute on November 3. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!” the Kardashian matriarch began in the heartfelt caption. “Your smile is so bright and your energy is contagious and you make everyone you talk to feel like they are the only person in the room.”

The proud mother-of-six went on to gush over how proud she is of the 818 founder and added how much she adores her. “You have the biggest heart and are so compassionate and caring to everyone,” Kris penned. “You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you soooo [sic] much my beautiful girl… Mommy xo @kendalljenner.”

In the first slide, Kris featured a video of Kendall’s Wonder Woman Halloween costume from just a few days prior. She also featured throwback photos of the 28-year-old with her sister, Kylie Jenner, in the third and fourth slides. Kendall wowed in the ninth slide as her mom added her chic 2021 Met Gala ensemble. Finally, the post was extra sentimental on the last slide with a photo of the late Robert Kardashian with Kendall and Kylie.

Although Kylie only took to her Instagram Story to wish her sister a happy birthday, many of Kris’ 52.8 million followers took to the comments of the post to send their best to Kendall. “Happiest of birthdays Kendall,” one admirer penned, while another gushed, “Happy birthday super model! unique and wonderful we love you!” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but swoon over seeing Robert in the last slide. “How cute to see rob carrying both of them with so much love,” they wrote, while another added, “Oh wow… Robert K snr [sic] met Kylie and Kendall?.. I didn’t know that.. Happy birthday Aunt Ken Jen.”

Following her mom’s birthday tribute, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to share a quote from a book for her birthday. “today, the end of my 27th year i am reminded of this…,” she captioned the photo of the poem. The passage was titled “New Beginnings” fit for the occasion. “If I have learned anything this year, it’s that I won’t ever be ready for what life throws at me,” the book read. Kendall, is the second youngest of Kris’ daughters, as Kylie is the youngest at 26 years old.