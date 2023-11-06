Jessa Duggar Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo to Mark the 3rd Trimester of Her Pregnancy

Image Credit: Youtube/TLC

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is counting down the days to her due date with baby No. 5. The former TLC personality, 31, posted a rare update from her pregnancy via Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump to fans.

“I’m in my third trimester now and starting to hit nesting mode!” Jessa captioned her post on November 6. “There are always so many things to prep and get ready before a new baby joins the family!” In the mirror selfie, the Counting On alum wore a white black-striped tank top and black pants as she kept her hair down.

One month ago, Jessa posted pictures from her ultrasound to Instagram. She captioned the image, “Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report … the worries fade a little bit more. God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one.”

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced that they were expecting their fifth child together in September. The former 19 Kids and Counting star announced the news in a YouTube video, which was titled, “A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway.”

“Just this past week, we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited,” Jessa said at one point in the clip. She also followed up on her video by sharing the link to her Instagram Stories, writing, “After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby.”

Jessa and Ben, 28, share their four kids, Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy and Fern. The family experienced a devastating loss in late 2022 when Jessa suffered from a miscarriage. She didn’t reveal the loss until earlier this year in a YouTube video titled, “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.” The clip documented the moment when Jessa noticed she had been “spotting” a small amount of blood and when a doctor told her the fetus didn’t “look good.”

“Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment,” Jessa explained. “At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t have words. I just immediately started crying. … We were just sitting there holding hands and crying, like, ‘What do we do from here?’”

Passing the fetus at home would have come with health risks, Jessa pointed out. Therefore, she chose to undergo a dilation and curettage procedure at the hospital to remove the fetus from the womb. In the time leading up to the surgery, Jessa recalled thanking God for “giving us this life, even if we wouldn’t be able to hold this baby in our arms.”

“I feel like, in some ways, miscarriages can be so jarring because you don’t have clear signs of something going wrong,” the mother of four noted. “I had minimal spotting for 24 hours, and that was it.”