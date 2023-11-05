Teri Copley Denies Cheating on John Stamos With Tony Danza: ‘What Do You Care?’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Her side. Actress Teri Copley denied ex-boyfriend John Stamos’ claims that she cheated on him with Tony Danza.

In the Fuller House star’s memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, he claimed to have found his ex, 62, in bed with Danza, 72, during their year-long relationship in the 1980s.

“He certainly didn’t come in my house and find me in bed naked with a sheet over … I mean, none of that happened,” Copley said in a 19-minute YouTube video released on Saturday, November 4.

That being said, she acknowledged that Stamos, 60, did come to her house while Danza was there, but she answered the door “fully dressed” and they were already broken up when the incident occurred.

“[He] just shook his head and looked at me like, ‘How could you?’” Copley recalled of Stamos. “Well, I looked at him and didn’t say anything either. I just looked at him like, ‘What do you care?’”

Stamos recalled the painful interaction in his book, writing per People, “I can’t explain it, but I would’ve rather been punched in the nose again or something because the pain is so overwhelming. Looking back, it’s like, probably, she wasn’t the right girl for me. So seeing him, realizing it was him and stuff, it was hard. I mean, it was awful.”

Copley and Stamos dated after the model’s year-and-a-half relationship with Danza ended. They heated up fast, and after eight months together, she claimed that Stamos said he loved her. While things were going well between them, a phone call from Stamos’ mother, Loretta Phillips, rocked their relationship.

“She called and she said, ‘Teri, I know that you love John but don’t plan on marrying him because he has no intention of marrying you,’” Copley claimed. “I remember like it was yesterday.”

The Brain Donors actress thought Stamos’ mother was trying to “protect” her, and she took the warning seriously. She quickly ended things with the Full House star without giving him the real reason behind her decision.

“It was my fault. I was young. I didn’t know how to communicate with him to tell him, you know, your mother told me you didn’t ever want to marry me,” Copley said. “We never discussed marriage and I wasn’t, you know, secure enough [or] strong enough to say that to him. So I just left it like that. I left him like that.”

Days after their split, Copley reached back out to Danza after reading a magazine interview where he said he “loved” her. Stamos confronted her after she and Danza reconnected, solidifying their breakup.

HollywoodLife reached out to Stamos and Copley but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, Copley claimed she told Stamos about the call from his mother years later following his 2005 divorce from Rebecca Romijn.

“I wanted to because I’d grown up a little bit and I wanted to tell him what happened,” she said. “And he looked at me and he said, ‘I didn’t know that, Teri.’ He said, ‘I would have married you. I was madly in love with you.’”

The exes were able to become friendly after that interaction, and Stamos went on to marry his wife, Caitlin McHugh, in 2018. Copley now lives her life out of the spotlight. She wed Charles Wahlheim, but it’s unclear when they split.