John Legend Glares at Chrissy Teigen in Video Dressed Up as The Idol’s Tedros & Jocelyn for Halloween

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Though the controversial HBO series The Idol got canceled, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought it back to life for Halloween! The dynamic duo dressed up as the lead characters Tedros and Jocelyn, originally portrayed by The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, respectively.

“I don’t think I’ve ever laughed and puked as hard as I did after seeing this video,” Chrissy, 37, captioned an Instagram clip on November 3, in which John, 44, playfully mocked Tedros by glaring at Chrissy from across the room while she posed for pictures. The “All of Me” artist sat on a couch wearing the character’s black and white V-neck shirt and sunglasses as he hilariously stared at the model, who wore Jocelyn’s pink corset outfit with sparkling silver stilettos.

Like her husband, Chrissy was totally in character too as she tussled her pink and platinum blonde hair streaks in front of the camera. In a previous Instagram post from that day, Chrissy shared a carousel of snapshots of her and John’s elaborate costumes.

“GONE TOO SOON — the greatest love story ever told. Tedros [and] Jocelyn,” she captioned the post.

The Idol was canceled earlier this summer after receiving backlash for its intense sex scenes. The main character, Jocelyn, is a rising pop star who begins a complicated relationship with the leader of a contemporary cult, Tedros. The Weeknd, 33, was the co-creator of the show.

Lily-Rose, 24, defended the series during an interview with Vogue Australia, in June, noting, “When it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

Despite The Idol’s controversy, John and Chrissy got a few laughs from fans, who commented on Chrissy’s November 2 Instagram post. “This show was awful, so thank you for giving us a laugh,” one person applauded. “This was 1000000% better than the show,” another fan joked.

In addition to their coordinating costumes, Chrissy also dressed up as Pippi Longstocking for her and John’s children’s “Halloween Skelebration.” The pair shares Miles, Luna, Wren and Esti, all of whom had amazing costumes for their adorable party.

Miles, 7, was dressed up as Scooby-Doo, Luna, 5, went as Lalisa from Blackpink, Wren, 3 months, was Where’s Waldo and Esti, 9 months, dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood.