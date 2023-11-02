Alan Ruck ‘Seemed Perfectly OK’ and ‘Coherent’ After Car Crash, Eyewitness Says

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AMC

Alan Ruck reportedly seemed like he was fine after he was involved in a car crash in Hollywood, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor, 67, was involved in a collision that took place near the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, October 31, according to TMZ. The eyewitness, who is a nearby restaurant owner, told the outlet that Alan was very concerned that everyone else was safe.

Two people were reportedly injured in the crash, but they were both breathing, and no pedestrians were hit during the accident. TMZ also reported that there was “no indication of DUI.” The eyewitness told ET that Alan was immediately worried if someone had been injured. ” I went over to the car and I asked Alan, ‘Are you OK?’ And first thing that he said to me was, ‘Is everyone OK? Did I hit anybody? Did anybody get hurt?'” he said. “And I said, ‘I don’t know.'”

Police said that they didn’t believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, according to CBS News. The restaurant owner also said that he spoke to Alan himself, and he seemed fine. “He actually seemed perfectly OK. There were no issues that I could see. The police officer checked him out,” he said. “He was very coherent. He talked with me like everything was fine. He was immediately concerned throughout the entire time, just concerned with everybody else, which I really appreciate.”

The eyewitness also said that after reviewing the footage, he realized that they were lucky no one had been hit. “If it was one second earlier, there was people in the crosswalk that would’ve gotten hit. It was just unbelievable and no one got seriously injured,” he said.

After the crash, a 32-year-old man was hospitalized, and the building was sectioned off with yellow tape, due to structural damage. The pizza place was not open on Wednesday, according to KTLA. The pizzeria owner, Walter Rosales, told CBS News that many patrons were emotional. “It was really hard last night, all the people that were crying … because they know to us, they know for so many years, they were crying and giving thanks to God because we were alive,” he said.