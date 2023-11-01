Khloé Kardashian’s Son Tatum Thompson, 1, Channels The Rock in Adorable Halloween Costume

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

No one does Halloween like the KarJenners! Khloé Kardashian, 39, shared a carousel of photos on November 1 of her son, Tatum, rocking several adorable costumes. On the very first slide, the one-year-old wowed his mom’s fans as he channeled Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his famous 1990s fanny pack outfit. “Tatum in a FEW of his costumes The Rock @therock A lumberjack Yoda,” the proud mom explained of the costumes in the caption.

For Tatum’s “The Rock” costume, Khloe dressed him up in a black turtle neck long-sleeve top, denim trousers, and black boots. Of course, she made sure to add the famous accessories that tie the ensemble together. Her little one’s costume featured a black fanny pack, a silver watch, and a silver chain around his neck. Other outfits that Tatum dressed in included an adorable lumberjack costume and a Yoda ensemble.

Soon after Koko shared the photos of her and Tristan Thompson‘s son, many of her 311 million followers took to the comments to react. “Baby the rock is SOOOOO DAMNN CUTEEEEE,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “Omg he won Halloween hands down.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but note how much Tatum looks like his Uncle Rob Kardashian. “My goodness he is literally a little Rob! So cute!” they penned.

A couple of hours later, The Kardashians star took to Instagram once more to reveal her family costume with Tatum and her daughter, True, 5. The adorable trio opted to dress up as characters from the Octonauts cartoon series. Khloe, for her part, rocked a Dashi-inspired outfit that featured a brown tank top and pink skirt. She made sure to add a blue hat and over-the knee blue boots to tie the costume together. Meanwhile, True looked extra cute in a Tweak Bunny costume that featured green bunny ears and a green body suit. Tatum completed their Octonauts group costume by dressing up as Peso Penguin.

Once more, the 39-year-old’s followers took to the comments to gush over their Halloween costumes. “A babe and her babies,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in with, “Of course your kids are gorgeous, but my goodness, True is a stunner!” Aside from her Octonauts costume, Khloe also sizzled in a Bratz dolls costume alongside her sister, Kim Kardashian, 43, on October 31. “Bratz Baby,” she captioned of her series of photos she shared. For that outfit, Khloe chose a yellow plaid mini dress while Kim rocked a pink plaid crop top and matching skirt.