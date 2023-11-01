Charlie Sheen Reveals His Reaction to 19-Year-Old Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans

Image Credit: PENNY STEPHENS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charlie Sheen’s 19-year-old daughter, Sami, joined OnlyFans last year, and he wasn’t too thrilled. The former Two and a Half Men star, 58, admitted to having a “knee-jerk reaction” during an interview with Bustle that was published on October 31.

“I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad,’” Charlie explained to the outlet. “That flies in the face of my approach to things normally, but I think when your child is involved, it presents as just a whole different alternative set of circumstances.”

However, Charlie also acknowledged that in order for Sami to be “successful” in life, she should have a supportive family.

“She’s doing this, and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom and others,” the Anger Management alum said. “I have to have confidence, and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible.”

OnlyFans is a site where content creators share photos of themselves nude or partially nude with subscribers. It also welcomes fitness influencers and musicians.

Charlie recalled how his daughter witnessed his sobriety journey after he and ex-wife Denise Richards divorced. They were married from 2002 to 2006, and the pair shares daughters Sami and Lola. Apart from them, Charlie also shares daughter Cassandra Estevez with ex Paula Speert, and sons Bob and Max with ex Brooke Mueller.

Throughout the 2000s, the Scary Movie franchise star battled his addiction with drugs and alcohol and was arrested multiple times throughout his career. In 2021, Sami moved out of her mother’s home to live with her father.

“What she had the benefit of, and I had the uber benefit of, was she was there towards the end of my drinking,” the New York native pointed out. “She got to see up close and personal that journey.”

Charlie and Sami bonded after he maintained his sobriety, going to events such as Coachella, listening to music together and caring for Sami’s cats, the publication added.

“I’m not a guy that preaches [or] that needs constant attention or support of what I’m doing. But she got to see the benefits of just how a life together in that domestic reality can improve so completely and stay that way,” the Wall Street actor said. “She got to see an inconsistent me become the most reliable person in her life. Of course, it wasn’t a plan. The universe had us together when it did, which is pretty amazing.”