Taylor Swift Reportedly Heading to Kansas City to See Travis Kelce Before Halloween

Taylor Swift, 33, is heading to Kansas City, MO a day earlier than she planned to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, according to Us Weekly. The singer made the decision to see the NFL player quicker after he and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” a source told the outlet. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

The insider also said the lovebirds are “planning to celebrate Halloween together” by going to a few parties with their friends. Although Taylor didn’t attend Travis’ latest Chiefs game, she has attended several others in the past month. Another source recently told PEOPLE that their romance is “quickly turning more serious” and “they share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

The insider also said Taylor thinks her new beau is “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.” The athlete recently reportedly bought a new mansion in Kansas City to obtain more privacy since his former house “became a tourist attraction” after he started dating the “Midnight Rain” crooner. She apparently helped him pick it out and plans to spend time there as much as possible.

“Travis made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling,” a source told Yahoo Entertainment about their initial connection. “He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.” It’s unclear if Taylor will attend any more of Travis’ upcoming games for the remainder of the year, since she’s about to head back out on her Eras Tour, but he is reportedly planning on traveling to see her as much as he can during her international shows.