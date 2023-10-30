Lisa Ann Walter Slams Megan Fox’s Halloween Costume Amid SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Image Credit: Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Lisa Ann Walter, 60, doesn’t appreciate Megan Fox‘s Halloween costume. The Abbott Elementary star took to Twitter to react to a series of Instagram photos the actress shared of herself dressed as the character Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill. She was joined by her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, who was dressed as Beatrix Kiddo from the same film, and tagged the SAG-AFTRA Instagram account in the caption amid the strikes.

“What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s–t, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal,” Lisa, who has been active on the picket lines during the actors’ strike, sarcastically tweeted on Sunday.

Before Megan debuted her Halloween costume, SAG-AFTRA released guidelines about how actors can dress up for the holiday without breaking strike rules. A notice released said that actors could “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show,” but shouldn’t “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media,” which is what Megan did.

Lisa also added to her tweet that she feels SAG-AFTRA doesn’t care “about kids’ costumes. Just Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan.”

In addition to Lisa, other online users took to Megan’s comments section to share their disappointment about her Halloween post. “Why is she being defiant to a group that’s literally fighting for her to make a fair wage,” one comment read while another asked, “Didn’t SAG-AFTRA ask its members to NOT dress as movie characters?”

“Yes girl give it to your union trying to get better wages and benefits for lesser known people than u!” a third comment exclaimed. “girl, you did not just tag sagftra 😭,” another comment read.

The SAG-AFTRA strikes, which is the first one in 40 years, started on July 14 over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Many actors, like Lisa, have been showing their support for the strike and higher wages by picketing outside studios with other actors.