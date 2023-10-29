Kim Kardashian Throws Epic Halloween Party: Video Inside Her Home

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 43, celebrated Halloween in a big way over the weekend. The SKIMS creator took to her Instagram story to share several videos of her home decorated inside and out for a party honoring the scary holiday. They included people dressed up as spooky characters and a giant haunted house in her backyard. She also had glowing lights and material that looked like spider webs in a room with a multi-tiered cake with a skeleton head on top of it.

Fake severed hands with fake blood laid across a table near bags made to look like IV bags full of blood, in an additional photo. “Blood slime,” she captioned the post.

Kim’s Halloween fun comes after she celebrated her 43rd birthday earlier this month. She celebrated at a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA and had a huge guest list that included many celebrities. The mother of four rocked a sexy red dress at the event and had her long hair down. Most of her siblings were also there, but Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with her fourth child, had to miss the big night due to being on bed rest.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨ thank you for all the birthday love ❤️,” Kim later wrote in a post that featured photos from the party. “and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic 🎂,” she also added.

As Kim takes in being 43 and celebrating Halloween, it’s unclear if she’ll be doing anything else for the official holiday date of October 31. She is known for often sharing memorable moments of her life, especially with her kids, when it comes to this time of year. In the past, she’s dressed in incredible costumes, including Wonder Woman, Little Red Riding Hood, a mermaid, Anna Wintour, Cher, Madonna, and more, so her fans are looking forward to seeing what she’ll be this year!