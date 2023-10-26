Kylie Jenner Accused by Designer of Stealing Her Ideas for Khy Clothing Line: ‘Interesting Concept’

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner’s new clothing line, Khy, is facing its first controversy. Fashion designer Betsy Johnson publicly accused the Kardashians star, 26, of stealing her ideas in a public statement shared via her Instagram Stories on October 25.

“We emailed Kylie and all her team @products.ltd concept and [language] and a line sheet 6 MONTHS AGO,” Betsy wrote before following up with a separate note. “INTERESTING CONCEPT KYLIE … INTERESTING. Thanks for the co-sign … F**k your support.”

Betsy also shared a screenshot of what appeared to be her student loans that apparently accrued to more than 50,000 euros.

“While I stare @ my student debt. Worked my ass off for this,” she wrote in the Story. “Like so many other working-class kids who bust their ass for expertise they weren’t born into to realise their ideas [sic].”

A rep for Kylie did not immediately respond to HollywoodLife’s request for comment.

That day, the Wall Street Journal published its interview with Kylie. The makeup mogul told the publication that she “put all [her] love into” Khy and explained how it was created.

“The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe and the different moods that I’m in,” Kylie said. “Creatively, I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear. There’s really no one telling me what to do.”

In addition to her interview, the reality TV star and entrepreneur described Khy in a press release, calling it an “homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion.”

“We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand with creativity and quality at a better price,” Kyle said in a statement. “I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

Khy is set to debut on November 1. The first 12 pieces of the upcoming collection cost less than $200 each and range in sizes from XXS to 4X.

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has been accused of copying another brand. In 2017, Independent designer Tizita Balemlay from PluggedNYC shared since-deleted screenshots to social media of Kylie’s purchases from Tizita’s website. The camouflage-styled looks in The Kylie Shop looked similar to PluggedNYC’s collection. Kylie, however, did not publicly respond to the accusations at the time.