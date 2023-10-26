Kelsea Ballerini Channels Barbie in Hot Pink Cowgirl Outfit at a Halloween Party

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini transformed into Barbie for a Halloween party she hosted at Flaming Saddles in NYC on October 25. The 30-year-old dressed up as cowgirl Barbie when she rocked a sleeveless hot pink vest with a plunging V-neckline. She styled the top with matching high-waisted flare pants that were covered in stars.

Kelsea put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in the tiny crop top and styled the shirt with matching pink pants that laced up the front and had metallic silver stars on the flared hems. The back of the pants featured two metallic stars on either side of her butt and she accessorized with a white cowboy hat, a pink bandana tied around her neck, and a pair of pointed-toe metallic shoes.

As for her glam, Kelsea had her long blonde hair down in thick, voluminous waves while a smokey eye and a glossy lip tied her look together. Kelsea posted a transformation video to her TikTok mouthing the words to a scene from the Barbie movie where they say “Hi Barbie,” and “Hi Ken,” while showing herself lying down on a bed with no makeup on and her hair pulled back. During the video, she showed her hair and makeup transformation before showing off her final, gorgeous look.

With the Barbie movie gaining so much attention over the past year, it’s no surprise that Kelsea dressed up as the character, especially since she’s a blondie to begin with. We even rounded up a DIY Barbie costume that you can dress up as this Halloween and the best part is, it’s super affordable.