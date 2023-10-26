Blac Chyna Opens Up About Tyga and Kyle Jenner’s ‘Crazy’ Romance in New Interview

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna decided it was time time for everyone to “hear [her] side” about her past relationship and breakup with ex-fiancé Tyga. The 35-year-old (who goes by her real name, Angela White) sat down with her Special Forces co-star Nick Viall on October 25 for his podcast, “The Viall Files.”

While explaining how she and the rapper, 33, ended their romance, Angela noted that it “ran its course, and then he started talking to Kylie [Jenner] at the time, which she was like 16 or something. Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it.”

The Rob & Chyna alum recalled learning about Tyga and Kylie’s newfound relationship “the same way everybody else did: the Internet.” However, it was only when Tyga’s friends allegedly “threw [her] out of his house” when Angela realized that the “Loco Contigo” artist and the Kardashians star, 26, were serious.

“Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time,” Angela claimed. “Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment. … That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me, and I never really talked about this until today.”

What made matters worse was that Angela was “really good friends” friends with Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian at the time when the Kylie Cosmetics founder started dating Tyga.

“And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage, and then everybody came at me and started attacking me,” Angela alleged. “It’s like nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé, and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy.”

Angela and Tyga dated from 2011 to 2014. The exes share son King Cairo. Shortly after they split, Tyga and Kylie began their relationship, which lasted until 2017. Meanwhile, Angela started dating Kylie’s older brother, Rob Kardashian, in 2016, whom she shares daughter Dream with.

“What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that,” Angela told Nick during her interview with him. “Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it’s like, ‘OK, what do y’all want now?’ It was like, ‘What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?’ And then I started talking to him and I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is actually really cool.’ … We just fell in love, and we had Dream.”

By 2017, Angela and Rob, 36, split, and she later fought for custody over Dream, 6, and King Cairo, 11, with her exes. Though she insisted that she and the Kardashian-Jenners, are “in a great place now,” the Real Blac Chyna alum alleged that her co-parenting relationship with Tyga was “good until recently this year.”

“Then it dawned on me — him keeping King longer right after I did the case with the Kardashians,” Angela said. “That’s when he had kind of snuck that in there, trying to keep King my son. … I know I’m going to win, and I’m going to have my time with my son.”