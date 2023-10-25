Nev Schulman Predicts How AI Will Affect the Future of Catfishing: ‘Protect Yourself’

Nev Schulman has a bad feeling about the future of artificial intelligence, specifically how it will affect his hit MTV reality series, Catfish. “We’re hearing lots of stories of scams and people using AI to deceive,” the 39-year-old TV host said in a new exclusive video interview with HollywoodLife. “It hasn’t trickled down to our show yet, but I imagine it’s just a matter of time, and selfishly, it’s only going to make more work for me,” he added.

Nev is both the host and an executive producer of the reality show that explores the depths of online dating. The series, which premiered in 2012, and is based on the 2010 film that Nev starred in, exposes how risky online dating can be. The term “catfish” has become more prevalent than ever now because of dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble — which could all be affected by AI.

Nev explained in his interview that he thinks AI will have a serious impact on online dating, so he implored everyone to “be even more vigilant now in fact checking.”

“If someone tells you something or if they’re sending you pictures or promising all these things about themselves or describing themselves … do the research, find the LinkedIn, reach out to a friend, search the photo, run the number,” he said. “I mean, we do it on the show, so it’s doable. We’re not using any special, advanced tools. You just have to take a few hours to protect yourself.”